Here’s how to vote for Tennessee’s best-looking law enforcement cruiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As part of the 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge, an award for Tennessee’s best-looking cruiser is up for grabs and will be decided by online voting.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office will offer the “Tennessee’s Best-Looking Cruiser Award” to recognize the law enforcement agency with the coolest cruiser pictures. All law enforcement agencies in the state were available to participate and many represent East Tennessee.

Those interested can vote online here by Wednesday, August 3, at 5:00 p.m. Each voter can only submit one vote using one email address, according to a release.

The winner will be announced on Friday, August 19, at the Tennessee Lifesavers and Law Enforcement Challenge.

