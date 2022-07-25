Jones Cove Road in Sevier County closed after flooding damages bridge

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Jones Cove Road, also known as State Route 339, was closed Monday afternoon after flood waters damaged a bridge, Tennessee Department of Transportation official Mark Nagi said.

The road was closed near Wilhite Road, and detours are being set up.

“This will be a long-term closure,” Nagi said.

SR 339 is closed near Wilhite Road in Sevier County due to flooding and structure collapse. Detours are being set up currently. This will be a long term closure. pic.twitter.com/XYuzOUodSI — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) July 25, 2022

