Advertisement

Jones Cove Road in Sevier County closed after flooding damages bridge

The road was closed near Wilhite Road, and detours are being set up.
The road was closed near Wilhite Road, and detours are being set up.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Jones Cove Road, also known as State Route 339, was closed Monday afternoon after flood waters damaged a bridge, Tennessee Department of Transportation official Mark Nagi said.

The road was closed near Wilhite Road, and detours are being set up.

“This will be a long-term closure,” Nagi said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veterans Blvd
THP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing during Sevier Co. police chase
Anderson County Sheriff's Office
Additional information released after 3 killed, 1 injured in Anderson County wreck
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
GRAPHIC: Military spouse fatally stabbed in Hawaii sought help for repeated abuse, mother says
Officials suspect man was under influence after crashing car with two kids inside
The lawsuit claims Dirty Dough's (bottom) cookies, decor, packaging and presentation are...
Crumbl sues rival cookie shop for ‘confusingly similar’ branding

Latest News

The package was found behind a reproductive health center.
Knoxville man arrested after ‘either’ striking or dragging pregnant woman with car, killing unborn child, KPD says
Jellico Mayor Dwight Osborn hopeful that their hospital will be open by the start of the school...
Emergency service workers needed as Jellico’s hospital hopes to open soon
Scattered storms Tuesday afternoon
Scattered evening rain and storms return once again Tuesday
Sevierville explosion
TOSHA opens investigation after explosion at Sevierville manufacturing plant