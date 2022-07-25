Jones Cove Road in Sevier County closed after flooding damages bridge
The road was closed near Wilhite Road, and detours are being set up.
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Jones Cove Road, also known as State Route 339, was closed Monday afternoon after flood waters damaged a bridge, Tennessee Department of Transportation official Mark Nagi said.
“This will be a long-term closure,” Nagi said.
