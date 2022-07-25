Knoxville man arrested after ‘either’ striking or dragging pregnant woman with car, killing unborn child, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was indicted and taken into custody after a woman’s unborn child died at the University of Tennessee Medical Center following a domestic dispute, Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland said Monday afternoon.

Payton McCarty, 26, was indicted on felony murder, vehicular homicide, aggravated assault and attempted kidnapping, Erland said. KPD officers responded to Atlantic Avenue on June 16 around 2:45 a.m. when they found a pregnant 27-year-old woman in the street with life-threatening injuries, according to Erland.

After investigating, officers determined that McCarty, the father of the unborn child, “either struck or dragged the victim with his car and then fled the scene.”

The unborn child died at the hospital, and the mother is now receiving treatment, Erland said.

