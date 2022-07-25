Advertisement

Knoxville man arrested after ‘either’ striking or dragging pregnant woman with car, killing unborn child, KPD says

The unborn child died at the hospital, and the mother is now receiving treatment, Erland said.
The package was found behind a reproductive health center.
The package was found behind a reproductive health center.(Knoxville Police Department)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was indicted and taken into custody after a woman’s unborn child died at the University of Tennessee Medical Center following a domestic dispute, Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland said Monday afternoon.

Payton McCarty, 26, was indicted on felony murder, vehicular homicide, aggravated assault and attempted kidnapping, Erland said. KPD officers responded to Atlantic Avenue on June 16 around 2:45 a.m. when they found a pregnant 27-year-old woman in the street with life-threatening injuries, according to Erland.

After investigating, officers determined that McCarty, the father of the unborn child, “either struck or dragged the victim with his car and then fled the scene.”

The unborn child died at the hospital, and the mother is now receiving treatment, Erland said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veterans Blvd
THP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing during Sevier Co. police chase
Anderson County Sheriff's Office
Additional information released after 3 killed, 1 injured in Anderson County wreck
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
GRAPHIC: Military spouse fatally stabbed in Hawaii sought help for repeated abuse, mother says
Officials suspect man was under influence after crashing car with two kids inside
The lawsuit claims Dirty Dough's (bottom) cookies, decor, packaging and presentation are...
Crumbl sues rival cookie shop for ‘confusingly similar’ branding

Latest News

Knoxville police investigating following fatal motorcycle crash on Kingston Pike
Jones Cove Road in Sevier County closed after flooding damages bridge
Jones Cove Road in Sevier County closed after flooding damages bridge
Jellico Mayor Dwight Osborn hopeful that their hospital will be open by the start of the school...
Emergency service workers needed as Jellico’s hospital hopes to open soon
Scattered storms Tuesday afternoon
Scattered evening rain and storms return once again Tuesday