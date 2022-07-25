Knoxville police investigating following fatal motorcycle crash on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department crash reconstruction investigators are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash on Kingston Pike, KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News Monday.

The crash happened around 10:25 p.m. Sunday, Erland said. The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old man, reportedly pulled onto Kingston Pike near Huxley Road when he was hit by a Honda Sedan. The driver of the Honda stayed on scene, Erland added.

The motorcyclist was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he died, Erland said.

