KPD searching for man in Tennessee River near Calhoun’s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers, along with Knoxville Fire Department Crews and Knox Rescue Squad personnel, are looking for a man who “went into the river near Calhoun’s,” department officials announced Monday morning.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Officers responded to the downtown restaurant after receiving calls about a man acting erratically.

“He went into the river shortly after officers arrived,” officials said. He also did not resurface, they said.

In an early afternoon announcement, officials with Knox County Rescue said their water team was working near the Gay Street Bridge. “Rescue Boat 2 is on scene with two divers in the water,” officials said.

KPD, @KnoxvilleFire & @knoxrescuesquad personnel are actively searching for a man who went into the river near Calhoun’s & has not resurfaced. Several calls were received just before 10 a.m. b/c the man was acting erratically. He went into the river shortly after officers arrived pic.twitter.com/D4uoAaDcSO — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 25, 2022

