KPD searching for man in Tennessee River near Calhoun’s

Knoxville Police Department officers are looking for a man who “went into the river near Calhoun’s,” department officials announced Monday morning.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers, along with Knoxville Fire Department Crews and Knox Rescue Squad personnel, are looking for a man who “went into the river near Calhoun’s,” department officials announced Monday morning.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Officers responded to the downtown restaurant after receiving calls about a man acting erratically.

“He went into the river shortly after officers arrived,” officials said. He also did not resurface, they said.

In an early afternoon announcement, officials with Knox County Rescue said their water team was working near the Gay Street Bridge. “Rescue Boat 2 is on scene with two divers in the water,” officials said.

