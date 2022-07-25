One Knoxville SC to host next rounds of League Two playoffs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club fans had an excellent weekend, with the pre-professional soccer team taking not just two wins, but also the title of host city for the next two rounds of the League Two playoffs.

The season began with 113 teams, but now only eight remain. One Knoxville managed to advance in the playoffs to the Southern Conference finals with a Friday win over Texas United and a Sunday win over West Virginia United.

The next batch of games are set for Friday, July 29. Knoxville will play host to Seacoast United and the Long Island Roughriders, who will play at 4:30 p.m. One Knoxville is slated to take on North Carolina Fusion at 7:30 p.m.

You can pick up tickets here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.