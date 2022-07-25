Rockslide causes delays on the Spur in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GSMNP, Tenn. (WVLT) - A rockslide that temporarily closed the Spur near Norton Creek has been cleared, officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park told WVLT News Monday afternoon.

The slide was reported around 8 a.m. Monday, they said.

“Park road crews are working to remove the debris out of the roadway with assistance from a local contractor,” officials said.

Both lanes have opened but traffic is still heavy, causing delays for travelers, officials said.

The rockslide on the SB Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg has been cleared. Both lanes are now open. Traffic is still heavy expect delays. — Smokies Road Info (@SmokiesRoadsNPS) July 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.