Rockslide causes delays on the Spur in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Those in the area should expect delays throughout the day, officials said.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GSMNP, Tenn. (WVLT) - A rockslide that temporarily closed the Spur near Norton Creek has been cleared, officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park told WVLT News Monday afternoon.

The slide was reported around 8 a.m. Monday, they said.

“Park road crews are working to remove the debris out of the roadway with assistance from a local contractor,” officials said.

Both lanes have opened but traffic is still heavy, causing delays for travelers, officials said.

