Scattered evening rain and storms return once again Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are looking at another chance for spotty to scattered afternoon and evening storms Tuesday. This pattern continues throughout the week creating a flash flooding risk at times. By the end of the week, we’ll be keeping an eye on the flooding risk all together.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered downpours and storms are possible this evening creating isolated flash flooding issues due to the nature of the slow-moving storms. Those scattered storms turn spotty overnight with temperatures dropping to near 72 degrees.

Spotty to scattered rain and storms return again Tuesday afternoon with a high near 88 degrees. We should be mostly dry throughout the morning with scattered downpours popping up closer to 2 p.m.

LOOKING AHEAD

Throughout the week, an isolated stronger storm is possible at times, but the main concern this week will be the chance for localized flash flooding. These storms could be slow-moving at times. Over the next seven days, some of us could pick up 3-4″ of rain.

Our best coverage in rain and storms arrives Wednesday with on and off storms throughout the day.

We could potentially be tracking a cold front that will actually move into the region Thursday into Friday, bringing overnight rain and storms and cooler air by the weekend.

This unsettled weather pattern looks to continue into the weekend and early next week. Something we’ll keep a close eye on over the next several days. Keep the rain gear and WVLT First Alert weather app with you throughout the week for the latest.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.