Smoky Mountain Fan Fest returns to Gatlinburg

Dozens of celebrities and vendors will be there to sign autographs and meet with fans.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of people are expected to attend this year’s Smoky Mountain Fan Fest. It’s happening at the Gatlinburg Convention Center. It will host dozens of celebrities and hundreds of vendors.

Celebrities include: John Wesley Shipp and Michelle Harrison from Flash, Jerry Mathers from Leave it to Beaver and Walter Jones from Power Rangers, among many others.

Happening at the Gatlinburg Convention Center July 30-31st.
Smoky Mountain Fan Fest in Gatlinburg
