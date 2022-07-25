From spotty to scattered storms, on and off trend ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty to scattered rain and storms arrive Monday, and continue at times throughout the 8-day forecast. We are monitoring flooding risks, as a few early week downpours can lead to flash flooding, but the pattern can create more flooding risks each day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rainfall potential through Monday night. (WVLT)

This morning is warm and stuffy, with a low of 74 degrees. It’s mostly cloudy, as a spotty rain and storms are trying to move in from the northwest and develop throughout the morning.

From late morning on, we have scattered downpours and storms developing and moving through at times, on through the evening hours. This timing allows the high to reach around 91 degrees in the Valley, but more mid 8-days outlining the Valley. With that humidity sticking around, it feels about 7 degrees warmer.

Tonight starts out with a batch of scattered storms, and gradually becomes spotty. We’ll drop to around 72 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

That unsettled weather pattern continues throughout the week. An isolated stronger storm is possible at times, but the main concern this week will be the chance for localized flash flooding. These storms could be slow-moving at times. Over the next seven days, some of us could pick up 3-4″ of rain.

Scattered storms return again Tuesday afternoon, with a high near 88 degrees. Our best coverage in rain and storms arrives Wednesday with on and off storms throughout the day.

We could potentially be tracking a cold front that will actually move into the region Thursday into Friday, bringing overnight rain and storms and cooler air by the weekend.

This unsettled weather pattern looks to continue into the weekend and early next week. Something we’ll keep a close eye on over the next several days. Keep the rain gear and WVLT First Alert weather app with you throughout the week for the latest.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

