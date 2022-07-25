Advertisement

Storytelling festival set for September at national park

Big South Fork is located in northeastern Tennessee and southeastern Kentucky.
Big South Fork National River and Recreation in the fall
Big South Fork National River and Recreation in the fall(National Park Service)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) — A day of stories, music and crafts is planned for the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area’s “Haunting in the Hills” Storytelling Festival in September.

The event will be held at the Bandy Creek Visitor Center and Campground from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 17. The events are free.

The storytelling started out 30 years ago as a small program for local schools and has grown to a full-day festival with professional storytellers from around the world, the park said in a news release.

Big South Fork is located in northeastern Tennessee and southeastern Kentucky. It covers 125,000 acres of the Cumberland Plateau and protects the Big South Fork of the Cumberland River and its tributaries. It features scenic gorges and sandstone bluffs and natural and historic features.

