Advertisement

WATCH: Whale breaches, lands on boat

The whale landed on the bow of the 19-foot boat. (LEO ENGGASSER, AMAZING ANIMALS+, TMX, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (CNN) - A whale breached and landed on the bow of a boat near a Massachusetts beach Sunday morning, and it was caught on camera.

The town of Plymouth says no one was hurt and there was no major damage to the 19-foot boat.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police will investigate the incident.

The Plymouth Harbormaster Department says boaters should try to remain at least 300 feet from whales to minimize potential interactions whenever possible.

But sometimes, a wild animal can just go rogue.

The Plymouth harbormaster talks about rules and guidance after a whale breached the water and landed on a boat. (WCVB)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veterans Blvd
THP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing during Sevier Co. police chase
Anderson County Sheriff's Office
Additional information released after 3 killed, 1 injured in Anderson County wreck
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
GRAPHIC: Military spouse fatally stabbed in Hawaii sought help for repeated abuse, mother says
The lawsuit claims Dirty Dough's (bottom) cookies, decor, packaging and presentation are...
Crumbl sues rival cookie shop for ‘confusingly similar’ branding
Police in Pennsylvania said they shot a pet snake that was wrapped around its owner's neck.
Officer shoots 15-foot pet snake wrapped around owner’s throat, police say

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is shown in this image.
Russia says it wants to end Ukraine’s ‘unacceptable regime’
Happening at the Gatlinburg Convention Center July 30-31st.
Smoky Mountain Fan Fest in Gatlinburg
Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.
Martha Stewart says 6 of her peacocks were ‘devoured’ by coyotes
Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted at a Los...
Police: 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Los Angeles park
Steven Lopez, now 48, has not received a settlement, and his case has been nearly forgotten in...
Forgotten co-defendant of Central Park 5 to be exonerated