Anderson County Sheriff’s Office releases app

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled its new app featuring resources available to the community.

“It is a continuous work in progress, but we are excited to release it to the public today!” a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office said.

Features of the app include a 24-hour arrest list, current inmate database, job openings, a crime map and access to the sex offender registry list.

The sheriff’s office will also be using push notifications that will be used to send users real-time updates about important information.

It can be downloaded on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

