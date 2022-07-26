Anderson County Sheriff’s Office releases app
Published: Jul. 25, 2022
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled its new app featuring resources available to the community.
“It is a continuous work in progress, but we are excited to release it to the public today!” a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office said.
Features of the app include a 24-hour arrest list, current inmate database, job openings, a crime map and access to the sex offender registry list.
The sheriff’s office will also be using push notifications that will be used to send users real-time updates about important information.
It can be downloaded on Google Play or the Apple App Store.
