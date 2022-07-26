Advertisement

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office releases app

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office released an app showcasing resources, such as the arrest list, crime map and sex offender registry list.
A photo of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office app.
A photo of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office app.(ACSO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled its new app featuring resources available to the community.

“It is a continuous work in progress, but we are excited to release it to the public today!” a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office said.

Features of the app include a 24-hour arrest list, current inmate database, job openings, a crime map and access to the sex offender registry list.

The sheriff’s office will also be using push notifications that will be used to send users real-time updates about important information.

It can be downloaded on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

We are pleased to announce the release of the ACSO App! It can be downloaded in Google Play or the Apple App store. It...

Posted by Anderson County Sheriff's Office TN on Monday, July 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veterans Blvd
THP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing during Sevier Co. police chase
Anderson County Sheriff's Office
Additional information released after 3 killed, 1 injured in Anderson County wreck
KPD searching for man in Tennessee River near Calhoun’s
Responders recover man’s body in Tennessee River near Calhoun’s
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
GRAPHIC: Military spouse fatally stabbed in Hawaii sought help for repeated abuse, mother says
Officials suspect man was under influence after crashing car with two kids inside

Latest News

Knoxville Tax Rate
Knoxville mayor proposes lowest tax rate since 1974
Scattered storms Tuesday afternoon
More rain - and flooding chances - every single day this week
The adjustment will lower the net impact of the recent tax increase to 36.5 cents.
Knoxville mayor proposes lowest tax rate since 1974
Jeremy Banks
Tennessee’s Jeremy Banks lands on Butkus Award watch list