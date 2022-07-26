ETCH spots counterfeit car seats during car seat inspections

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, staff checks the car seats of every child when they leave the hospital and at community events. They report seeing nearly a dozen counterfeit car seats every year.

A counterfeit car seat is a car seat that is non-regulated and is not crash-tested. Shenaiah Thomas, an injury coordinator for ETCH, is seeing more parents unknowingly purchasing counterfeit car seats while trying to save some money.

“They come up with this third party website, or a marketplace website, like Amazon, and they have third party vendors, and they find this $250 car seat for $60, and they’re like yes, we found the jackpot here. What they don’t realize is it’s a counterfeit car seat,” said Thomas.

They are able to connect parents with resources for replacement car seats and where to purchase a new one. An ETCH spokesperson said their priority is making sure that kids are safe.

“You see how objects and everything in your car is flying the speed your car was going. So, you want to protect your children. We want to make sure they are restrained correctly, and they’re in the car seat, and it’s installed correctly,” said Thomas.

You’ll want to make sure that your car seat has been tested. A sticker will be on your car seat stating it passed inspections for Motor Vehicles and Aircraft. ETCH officials do not recommend buying a car seat from someone second-hand.

“Things that could happen to this car seat, wear and tear and you don’t really see with the naked eye and without knowing the real history of the car seat. We do not encourage families to purchase second-hand car seats,” said Thomas.

If you think you think you have a counterfeit car seat, the hospital hosts car seat inspections, and a car seat technician can provide you with resources on how to get a new one.

