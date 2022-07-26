Few downpours again today, isolated flash flooding risks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another day with spotty to scattered storms. This pattern continues throughout the week creating a flash flooding risk at times, and then a stalled system this weekend has us keeping an eye on the flooding risk.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Overnight scattered rain and storms tapered off in the middle of the night, and we’re back to spotty rain and storms this morning. It’s warm and humid, with patchy fog, and a low around 74 degrees.

We’re looking at isolated rain and storms developing most of today, with a a 40% coverage this afternoon as it becomes more scattered around the heat of the day. Today’s storms look to reach the TN, KY line a bit better, and become spotty into the Valley to foothills and Smokies during the afternoon. We’re still warm at 88 degrees, but the humidity makes it feel like the mid to upper 90s.

Tonight stays mostly cloudy, with spotty rain and storms. That humidity keeps us around 74 degrees for a low.

LOOKING AHEAD

Throughout the week, an isolated stronger storm is possible at times, but the main concern this week is the chance for localized flash flooding. These storms could be slow-moving at times. Over the next seven days, some of us could pick up 3-4″ of rain.

Wednesday now looks like scattered rain and storms late morning until the early evening, peaking at a 40% coverage yet again. That helps us nudge up to a high of 90, and feel like it’s closer to 100.

More rain and storms then flare up Friday afternoon, but it looks like this system will stall out over the weekend. This takes us up to a 60% coverage Saturday afternoon, and that linger more on and off throughout Sunday into Monday.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

