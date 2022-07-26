Former Downtown Flavortown employee sues, claims lack of pay

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Downtown Flavortown employee is suing the company behind the new Pigeon Forge restaurant, claiming they were underpaid while working there.

Former employee Kevin Armstrong filed the complaint on July 15 of this year. In the documents, obtained by WVLT News, Armstrong and his legal representatives claimed that FACE Amusement Group, the company that owns Downtown Flavortown, violated rules under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). The documents allege that FACE is at fault for illegally paying employees less than minimum wage.

Under the FLSA, restaurants are allowed to pay tipped employees less than minimum wage if they follow certain rules, like limiting the amount of time tipped employees spend doing un-tipped work. During his employment, Armstrong worked as a waiter, meaning that he was earning tips while on the job, the documents said.

However, Armstrong claimed that Downtown Flavortown broke some of those FLSA rules. In the suit, Armstrong made the following claims:

Downtown Flavortown did not give adequate notice to employees about their sub-minimum wage pay scale.

Downtown Flavortown required tipped employees to spend more than 20% of their time and more than 30 minutes at a time doing non-tipped side work.

Additionally, Armstrong claimed that employees had to work before the restaurant opened and after it closed, times during which they could not earn tips. In short, Armstrong is suing on the claim that Downtown Flavortown illegally paid employees less than minimum wage.

Now, Armstrong wants to take the case to trial. He is asking the court to remove Downtown Flavortown’s eligibility to pay tipped workers less than minimum wage, back pay for the money he claims he lost as well as legal fees.

The suit was also filed on behalf of all former and current employees.

