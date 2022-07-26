Knox Co. Commission to continue discussion on proposed redevelopment zoning appeals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Commission will continue considering a proposal from Mayor Glenn Jacobs that could change how the Board of Zoning appeals works.

The current county code allows Knox County residents to file an appeal with the Board of Zoning before taking it to court. Mayor Jacobs’ current proposal would send all appeals directly to court.

Several Knox County residents went to the county commission meeting Monday to voice their displeasure with the possible change. Many said they couldn’t afford to get attorneys for appeals.

“If you let the developers go directly to the court system, it’s going to be very prohibitive. It’s going to be cost-prohibitive for one. It’s going to be time prohibitive to have to take the time to maybe speak with a lawyer,” one Knox Co. resident said.

County commissioner Justin Biggs said this change to the county code would allow Knox County to grow more and decrease the cost of homes. He said if it’s not changed, prices will continue to rise.

″I feel like BZA has an opportunity to hinder us, and right now that the climate were in this current moment, and we do not take things into consideration and move forward in a pattern of people respecting one another, then it could continue to hinder us for some time,” Biggs said.

Other Knox County residents don’t see the current code as an issue.

“Don’t take this right away from us. This is something that’s not been abused,” another Knox Co. resident said. “This will give the builders an unfair advantage.”

According to the county commission, there have been 16 Board of Zoning appeals since 2008. Eight of them have come in the last three years, but anyone could file one in the future.

Mayor Jacobs said county officials need to do their part to help build housing across the county.

“The shortage of homes in Knox County reached critical levels driving the cost of housing out of reach for many Knox Countians.”41:30-41:39″We initially proposed this change to streamline of the approval process to cut red tape when we needed it the most,” Jacobs said.

The commission approved the measure in its initial reading with a 7-3 vote with one commission member choosing not to vote. Commissioner Richie Beeler said he wants to side with Mayor Jacobs on this, but he’ll need some convincing before fully signing off on it.

The commission is expected to discuss the issue again in August.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.