Knoxville gets North America’s first ever ‘Karcher’ sweeper for downtown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville is now the first city in North America to use a Karcher street sweeper to keep downtown clean, city officials announced Tuesday.

The Karcher sweeper is a small bike lane sweeper that city officials also plan to use in Market Square and alleys downtown.

“This is the first Karcher that’s in North America,” Public Service Central Manager Robbie Corum said. “Fun to be an innovator.”

Karcher is a prominent German company that makes sweepers like the one in Knoxville. Fleet Services Director Nicholas Bradshaw said the sweeper’s maneuverability and small size should help it get into places like tight allies.

“This will be able to take five minutes doing what would take [our downtown crews] 20 or 25 minutes to do,” Corum said.

