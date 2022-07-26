Advertisement

Knoxville gets North America’s first ever ‘Karcher’ sweeper for downtown

Knoxville is now the first city in North America to use a Karcher street sweeper to keep downtown clean, city officials announced Tuesday.
Knoxville is now the first city in North America to use a Karcher street sweeper to keep downtown clean, city officials announced Tuesday.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville is now the first city in North America to use a Karcher street sweeper to keep downtown clean, city officials announced Tuesday.

The Karcher sweeper is a small bike lane sweeper that city officials also plan to use in Market Square and alleys downtown.

“This is the first Karcher that’s in North America,” Public Service Central Manager Robbie Corum said. “Fun to be an innovator.”

Karcher is a prominent German company that makes sweepers like the one in Knoxville. Fleet Services Director Nicholas Bradshaw said the sweeper’s maneuverability and small size should help it get into places like tight allies.

“This will be able to take five minutes doing what would take [our downtown crews] 20 or 25 minutes to do,” Corum said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD searching for man in Tennessee River near Calhoun’s
Responders recover man’s body in Tennessee River near Calhoun’s
Payton McCarty
Knoxville man arrested after ‘either’ striking or dragging pregnant woman with car, killing unborn child, KPD says
Man and women arrested for child neglect.,
Couple arrested for four counts of child neglect
Huxley Road
Knoxville police investigating following deadly motorcycle crash on Kingston Pike
Gowns are now 30% off as the store much get ride of all the inventory.
Sevierville boutique to close next month

Latest News

Scattered downpours and storms today.
Few downpours again today, isolated flash flooding risks
Knoxville is now the first city in North America to use a Karcher street sweeper to keep...
Knoxville gets North America’s first ever ‘Karcher’ sweeper for downtown
Payton McCarty
Knoxville man arrested after ‘either’ striking or dragging pregnant woman with car, killing unborn child, KPD says
Skyler Linville
Union County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen