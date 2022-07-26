Advertisement

Knoxville police on scene with barricaded, possibly armed man

The man is believed to be armed and was involved in an “altercation” with another person before police arrived, officials said.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are on scene with a man who has barricaded himself inside a home on the 3700 block of Dance Avenue, officials with the department announced Tuesday afternoon.

The man is believed to be armed and was involved in an “altercation” with another person before police arrived, officials said.

Special Operations Squad personnel and KPD Negotiators are also on scene. People are asked to avoid the area.

