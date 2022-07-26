Advertisement

Knoxville stadium design changes hope to reduce cost of construction

Officials proposed some design changes for Knoxville’s upcoming multi-use stadium at a sports authority meeting Tuesday morning.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials proposed some design changes for Knoxville’s upcoming multi-use stadium at a sports authority meeting Tuesday morning.

Rising materials and labor costs have inspired the stadium changes. Among those are removing a second story of offices and retail space, downsizing the stadium’s club area, and reorganizing some field-level constructs. These changes won’t affect the stadium’s overall look, however, officials said.

This latest design proposal is likely to be the last, officials said and should be finalized around October. Site work is scheduled to begin in August- that will involve things like moving dirt, bringing in heavy equipment and closing roads.

Officials are also still confident the stadium will be complete in late 2024 or early 2025, with the first game hoped for April 2025.

