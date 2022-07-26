Advertisement

McMinn County man in custody after trying to kill wife, sheriff's office says

A McMinn County man is in custody after trying to kill his wife, officials with the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
Jan Johnson
Jan Johnson(MCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A McMinn County man is in custody after trying to kill his wife, officials with the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The shooting happened Sunday morning around 5:00 at a home on County Road 783, according to a release from the office. Jan Johnson reportedly shot his wife at least twice after becoming angry with her, the release said. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“Mr. Johnsons [SIC] seemed to think there were some marital problems going on,” said Sheriff Joe Guy. “He claimed that he’d become upset at some of his wife’s behavior and decided to take her life.”

Johnson was charged with attempted first degree murder and taken to the McMinn County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

