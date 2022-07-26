Advertisement

Roane County authorities arrest juvenile in connection to NC truck, gun theft

The juvenile is suspected of stealing a truck and two guns.
Roane County Sheriff's Office
Roane County Sheriff's Office(RCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Rockwood Police Department arrested a juvenile in connection to two North Carolina truck and gun thefts, RCSO officials said Tuesday afternoon.

The arrest happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, officials said. Officials from the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina reportedly let the Tennessee authorities know about the suspect and told them they could be in the Rockwood area.

Officials located the stolen truck at the Rockwood Walmart and took the juvenile into custody, according to a release. No guns were found at the scene, officials said.

The juvenile was turned over to the Roane County Juvenile Department, and the vehicle was recovered.

