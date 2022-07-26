Staying steamy with more scattered storms Wednesday afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The isolated flash flooding risk continues tonight and really heading through the week. With more widespread rain expected this weekend, there is a threat of widespread flooding. This is an issue we’ll continue to monitor throughout the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered downpours and storms could create isolated flooding issues tonight, mainly along the KY/TN line. There is a Flood Watch for counties north of I-40, but the main threat for isolated flooding is closer to southeastern Kentucky. Scattered storms become more spotty tonight with temperatures dropping to near 74 degrees by Wednesday morning.

Flood Watch tonight through 2 a.m. Wed (WVLT)

Wednesday now looks like spotty morning rain to more scattered evening storms, peaking at a 40% coverage. That helps us nudge up to a high of 90, and feel like it’s closer to 100.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered evening storms continue Thursday with highs back in the lower 90s. The threat of isolated flash flooding continues heading into the end of the week.

More rain and storms then flare up Friday afternoon, but it looks like this system will stall out over the weekend. This takes us up to a 60% coverage Saturday afternoon, and that lingers more on and off throughout Sunday into Monday. This is where widespread flooding could be an issue. This is something we’ll keep an eye on as we head into the weekend.

The good news is temperatures cool off into the lower 80s for the weekend.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

