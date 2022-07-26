Advertisement

Tennessee’s Jeremy Banks lands on Butkus Award watch list

Banks led Tennessee and ranked second in the SEC in total tackles last season.
Jeremy Banks
Jeremy Banks(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Redshirt senior Jeremy Banks is one of 51 players on the preseason watch list for the Butkus Award, given each year to the nation’s top linebacker.

Banks led Tennessee and ranked second in the SEC in total tackles last season. His 128 tackles were the most by a Vol in a season since A.J. Johnson in 2012. The Cordova, Tennessee native logged six double-digit tackle performances, including six out of his last seven games of 2021.

No Tennessee player has ever won the Butkus Award. UT’s last finalist for the honor was Raynoch Thompson in 1999.

The SEC led all conferences with 12 players on the watch list.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veterans Blvd
THP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing during Sevier Co. police chase
Anderson County Sheriff's Office
Additional information released after 3 killed, 1 injured in Anderson County wreck
KPD searching for man in Tennessee River near Calhoun’s
Responders recover man’s body in Tennessee River near Calhoun’s
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
GRAPHIC: Military spouse fatally stabbed in Hawaii sought help for repeated abuse, mother says
Officials suspect man was under influence after crashing car with two kids inside

Latest News

One Knox clinched division after a 7-1 victory over Southern Soccer
One Knoxville SC to host next rounds of League Two playoffs
One Knox advances to second round of playoffs in front of record attendance
Record-setting crowd cheers on One Knox to second round
Lamar Brown, West High Head Football Coach
West High football ready to take program to new heights
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 02, 2021 - Head Coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
Tennessee’s Josh Heupel ‘really proud’ of the progress his football players are making