Union County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

Skyler Linville, who is white with brown hair, was last seen in Maynardville, Tennessee at her home wearing a red or black hoodie, UCSO officials said.
Skyler Linville
Skyler Linville(UCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Union County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing juvenile, officials said Tuesday.

Skyler Linville, who is white with brown hair, was last seen in Maynardville, Tennessee at her home wearing a red or black hoodie, UCSO officials said.

Those with information are asked to call Detective Eddie Simpson at 865-992-4062.

