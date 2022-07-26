Union County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Union County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing juvenile, officials said Tuesday.
Skyler Linville, who is white with brown hair, was last seen in Maynardville, Tennessee at her home wearing a red or black hoodie, UCSO officials said.
Those with information are asked to call Detective Eddie Simpson at 865-992-4062.
