U.S. Marshals Service looking for two men with East Tennessee connections

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Marshals Service is helping East Tennessee law enforcement look for two men with ties to the region.

A Roane Coane jury convicted Christopher Kennedy of murdering his wife’s aunt Betty Crews. Chris’s wife, Evelyn, was also convicted of murder.

On the last day of the trial, Christopher did not show up, which led law enforcement on a national chase.

“You have somebody who’s not only been charged but convicted on a case of murder, so that person is a danger,” Stacey Payne with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said.

Kennedy and his wife were the caretakers of Crews and were said to have neglected her. Payne said some of the family members still claim they’re both innocent.

“Running away is not the answer,” Payne said.

Another person on the run from law enforcement is Derek Mitchell. U.S. Marshals got involved with his case after discovering he had connections in Knoxville and Georgia.

“He is a known gang member of the Gangster Disciples, so we’re not talking about a nice guy,” Payne said.

Mitchell has been charged with the distribution of meth along with robbery and multiple assaults.

“This is somebody we really need to get off of our streets,” Payne said.

The Roane Co. Sheriff’s Office did not get back to us about Kennedy’s disappearance.

