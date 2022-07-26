You can help prevent sink holes, washed away roads in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Problems have popped up in Knox and Sevier counties due to recent rain and flash floods.

The owner of Gondolier restaurant in Halls told WVLT News a sinkhole opened up a few days ago in the parking lot. He said it’s not the first time it’s happened in that location, but the second. It’s blocked off with caution tape and according to him will be inspected by the city.

A WVLT News crew could not see the depth of the hole.

Knox County Engineering and Public Works Senior Director, Jim Snowden, said the department has more than 1,700 miles of road and crews can’t be everywhere.

If those places are blocked water won’t flow properly potentially causing washed-out roads and sinkholes.

Snowden explained any time water puts pressure on the soil there are more opportunities for dropouts to occur. So the goal is to keep the water moving.

He said they can try to prevent these problems by using better equipment.

“We’ve bought some better equipment to flush out culverts. That makes it easier for our job. We can do it quicker,” explained Snowden, “So we want to keep those culverts open. We want to keep those ditches open. Because if those things are open and water can flow freely we get a lot less chance of damage.”

He said sinkholes are common because our soil is clay and limestone. He said limestone is really susceptible to erosion when water gets on it.

Snowden encouraged people to get sinkhole insurance.

He said it’s important for the community to let them know of any blocked culverts or ditches. He said people in Knox County can call 865-215-5800 any day, any time to let them know about a public works or engineering problem.

