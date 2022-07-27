7-year-old girl dies after tree falls on tent in Elkmont Campground

GSMNP, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 7-year-old girl died early Wednesday morning after a tree fell on her tent in the Elkmont Campground, officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park said.

Responders from Gatlinburg Fire Department, Gatlinburg Police Department, and the National Park Service responded to the site around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The other family members, a father and two siblings, were not hurt.

“The large tree, a red maple, was approximately two feet in diameter,” officials said.

The campground is still open, but the site where the tree fell is closed, along with surrounding campsites.

