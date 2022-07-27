Advertisement

84-year-old behind the wheel in fatal wrong-way crash was mugged before collision, police say

Police in Mississippi said an 84-year-old woman was mugged before causing a wrong-way fatal crash on the interstate Friday. (Source: WLBT)
By Roslyn Anderson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – Police in Mississippi said an 84-year-old woman was mugged before causing a wrong-way fatal crash on the interstate Friday.

According to Jackson police, Mable Vince had a violent encounter at grocery store Vowell’s Cash Saver hours before she drove the wrong way on I-55, causing a crash that killed her and one other woman.

The other crash victim was identified as 43-year-old Cyntra Wilbert.

Police said Vince was at the grocery store earlier in the day when she was approached by a robber.

Jackson Police Chief James Davis said the armed robber pushed Vince to the ground and stole her purse.

“We did get a report the Jackson Police Department responded to the Cash Saver in which an elderly lady was pushed to the ground, and her purse was taken,” Davis said. “The ambulance was called. She did not receive any treatment. So she left.”

Around 2 p.m. that same day, Vince caused the multi-vehicle accident on I-55, police said.

Police are investigating to find out if Vince may have been injured during the purse snatching and if it could have caused her to drive the wrong way on the interstate.

“We’re still investigating the robbery. So we’re still trying to gather information,” Davis said. “We’re still trying to pull surveillance and talk to witnesses. Hopefully, we can bring that individual to justice.”

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers or Jackson police at 601-960-1234.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect exited the home and was taken into custody after hours of negotiations with the...
Barricaded suspect in custody after hours of negotiations with Knoxville police
U.S Marshals are assisting in the search of two East Tennessee men
U.S. Marshals Service looking for two men with East Tennessee connections
KPD searching for man in Tennessee River near Calhoun’s
Responders recover man’s body in Tennessee River near Calhoun’s
Payton McCarty
Knoxville man arrested after ‘either’ striking or dragging pregnant woman with car, killing unborn child, KPD says
The Cocke County Sheriff's Office confirms a man drowned on Thursday in the Pigeon River after...
Man drowns in Pigeon River after tubing accident

Latest News

FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
Ex-cop Kueng gets 3 years for violating George Floyd’s rights
Biden credits vaccines and treatments for improving COVID response in the last year. (CNN, POOL)
Biden: COVID response different from where we were a year ago
Very humid today
Isolated developing storms for today, before more storms and a flooding threat
Kenneth Solomon
Sevier County 91-year-old at center of Silver Alert found safe