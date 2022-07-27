Anderson County authorities searching for two runaway teens

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County authorities said they are searching for two missing teens who ran away from home.

Kynlea Kimbell, 15, and Samuel Smith, 17, ran away from a home in Anderson County, sheriff’s office officials announced Tuesday night.

Kimbell is reportedly 5′1″ and weighs 112 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes, officials said. Smith is reportedly 6′1″ and weighs 155 pounds. A release stated he had brown hair and eyes.

Those with information are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 865-457-2414.

