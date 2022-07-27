Advertisement

Anderson County authorities searching for two runaway teens

The teens ran away from a home in Anderson County, according to officials.
Kynlea Kimbell & Samuel Smith
Kynlea Kimbell & Samuel Smith(ACSO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County authorities said they are searching for two missing teens who ran away from home.

Kynlea Kimbell, 15, and Samuel Smith, 17, ran away from a home in Anderson County, sheriff’s office officials announced Tuesday night.

Kimbell is reportedly 5′1″ and weighs 112 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes, officials said. Smith is reportedly 6′1″ and weighs 155 pounds. A release stated he had brown hair and eyes.

Those with information are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 865-457-2414.

