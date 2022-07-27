Advertisement

Check out these events for you and your family to Find You Fun

There are many ways to Find Your Fun this weekend.
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
By Paige Noël
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Here are some events for you and your family to find your fun this weekend.

Thursday, July 28th:

It’s that time of year, back-to-school shopping! Tanger Outlets in Sevierville is hosting a back-to-school bash Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Go enjoy music, yard games, balloon artists, face painters, huge savings and much more!

Friday, July 29th:

Downtown Clinton is hosting Sip of Summerfest on Friday. This event features four hours of beer tasting with local breweries. There will also be good food and live music. It starts at 4 p.m. on Friday and ends at 8 p.m. You can buy tickets online right now.

The 33rd annual Kuumba Festival is back starting Friday. The three-day cultural event will showcase live performances from local, regional, and national artists. The Kuumba marketplace will feature food and vendors from all over the world. The festival starts Friday at noon in Market Square. Saturday and Sunday the festival moves to Haley Heritage Square. Each night ends with a live band performance.

Saturday, July 30th:

The Card Monster Con is coming to Knoxville this weekend. It’s at the Knoxville Convention Center both Saturday and Sunday. This event is considered the best two days in table top trading card games. There will be vendors and events all weekend long. Whether you are a player, collector, or trading card game enthusiast this event is for you! It is also free to get into the event.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect exited the home and was taken into custody after hours of negotiations with the...
Barricaded suspect in custody after hours of negotiations with Knoxville police
U.S Marshals are assisting in the search of two East Tennessee men
U.S. Marshals Service looking for two men with East Tennessee connections
KPD searching for man in Tennessee River near Calhoun’s
Responders recover man’s body in Tennessee River near Calhoun’s
Payton McCarty
Knoxville man arrested after ‘either’ striking or dragging pregnant woman with car, killing unborn child, KPD says
The Cocke County Sheriff's Office confirms a man drowned on Thursday in the Pigeon River after...
Man drowns in Pigeon River after tubing accident

Latest News

Very humid today
Isolated developing storms for today, before more storms and a flooding threat
Kenneth Solomon
Sevier County 91-year-old at center of Silver Alert found safe
BACK TO SCHOOL
This cheap store is helping you save on back-to-school items
Elkmont Campground
7-year-old girl dies after tree falls on tent in Elkmont Campground