Check out these events for you and your family to Find You Fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Here are some events for you and your family to find your fun this weekend.

Thursday, July 28th:

It’s that time of year, back-to-school shopping! Tanger Outlets in Sevierville is hosting a back-to-school bash Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Go enjoy music, yard games, balloon artists, face painters, huge savings and much more!

Friday, July 29th:

Downtown Clinton is hosting Sip of Summerfest on Friday. This event features four hours of beer tasting with local breweries. There will also be good food and live music. It starts at 4 p.m. on Friday and ends at 8 p.m. You can buy tickets online right now.

The 33rd annual Kuumba Festival is back starting Friday. The three-day cultural event will showcase live performances from local, regional, and national artists. The Kuumba marketplace will feature food and vendors from all over the world. The festival starts Friday at noon in Market Square. Saturday and Sunday the festival moves to Haley Heritage Square. Each night ends with a live band performance.

Saturday, July 30th:

The Card Monster Con is coming to Knoxville this weekend. It’s at the Knoxville Convention Center both Saturday and Sunday. This event is considered the best two days in table top trading card games. There will be vendors and events all weekend long. Whether you are a player, collector, or trading card game enthusiast this event is for you! It is also free to get into the event.

