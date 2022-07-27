Advertisement

Company releases statement following Sevierville explosion

Johnson Matthey, the company behind the plant that suffered an accidental explosion last week, released a statement following the incident Wednesday.
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Johnson Matthey, the company behind the plant that suffered an accidental explosion last week, released a statement following the incident Wednesday.

The explosion happened at the company’s plant located at 1246 Airport Road, which is near the Sevierville airport. Directly after the explosion, workers were evacuated and officials issued a voluntary evacuation order for everyone within 1000 feet of the explosion.

Surinder Sian, a representative of the company, provided the following statement from the company:

Since then, the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration has told WVLT News that they are investigating the incident.

