Company releases statement following Sevierville explosion

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Johnson Matthey, the company behind the plant that suffered an accidental explosion last week, released a statement following the incident Wednesday.

The explosion happened at the company’s plant located at 1246 Airport Road, which is near the Sevierville airport. Directly after the explosion, workers were evacuated and officials issued a voluntary evacuation order for everyone within 1000 feet of the explosion.

Surinder Sian, a representative of the company, provided the following statement from the company:

“At around 12:50pm local time on 21st July 2022, an isolated explosion occurred at our Sevierville site. There were no injuries, and all employees responded in an exemplary manner during the evacuation. Emergency Services did attend the site and were complimentary of the site leadership's quick and thorough response to the incident. JM is now undertaking a full investigation into the cause of the incident.”

Since then, the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration has told WVLT News that they are investigating the incident.

