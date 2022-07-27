Crossville police close Village Inn following narcotics investigation

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crossville Police Department officers closed the Village Inn at 1 Burnett St. after discovering poor conditions, a release from the department said.

Police, along with Crossville Fire Department and Crossville City Codes officials, conducted a search warrant into an ongoing narcotics investigation when they said they saw the state of the business.

According to the release, areas of the overhead walkway concrete were deteriorating and falling down. Officials also said that handrails were broken and some occupied rooms had standing water in them with wooden boards placed over the top.

Officials placed a habitation ban on the building, the release said. Homeless Advocacy for Rural Tennessee and Crossville Housing Development Corporation officials are assisting with those displaced.

