Workplace shooting leaves one person dead, one in custody


Police are still investigating(MNPD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A dispute between two employees at Kenny Pipe and Supply left one person fatally injured Wednesday.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the shooting occurred inside the store located at 715 Cowan Street around 2:30 p.m.

One person has been taken into custody. No other information has been released at this time.

Homicide detectives and Central Precinct officers are investigating.

This is a breaking news update. We will update the story as we learn more.

