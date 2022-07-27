Isolated developing storms for today, before more storms and a flooding threat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms are more isolated today, but the coverage increases again Thursday to Friday, with more widespread rain expected this weekend and a threat for flooding.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to receive messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, warm and humid. This helps to create spotty rain showers, and a stray storm is possible. We’re starting the day around 75 degrees.

Wednesday now looks like spotty rain and storms, peaking at a 20% coverage. That helps nudge up to a high of 90, but that humidity continues to make it feel like it’s closer to 100.

Tonight is partly cloudy, with spotty rain and storms as well, and a low around 75 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The coverage returns to 40% of our area seeing downpours and storms Thursday, starting out isolated and becoming scattered for the afternoon to evening. The threat of isolated flash flooding continues heading into the end of the week. We’re aimed at a high of 91 degrees, but it feels about 8 degrees warmer.

More rain and storms then flare up Friday, but it looks like this system will stall out over the weekend. This takes us up to a 60% coverage Saturday afternoon, and that lingers more on and off throughout Sunday into Monday. This is where widespread flooding could be an issue, and we are keeping an eye on waterways and areas of poor drainage. The good news is temperatures cool off into the lower 80s for the weekend.

Keep the rain gear handy, and join us on WVLT News for the latest throughout the week.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.