Isolated flooding threat continues as scattered storms return once again Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms become more scattered Thursday afternoon and evening with an isolated flash flooding threat. With the coverage in rain and storms increasing this weekend, we could see an increased threat for flooding issues.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered downpours and storms continue this evening. One of these storms could be slow moving and create an isolated flash flooding risk Counties north of I-40 are under a Flood Warning until midnight tonight. However, these storms should become more spotty after the sun sets. Temperatures drop to near 75 degrees by Thursday morning.

The coverage returns to 40% of our area seeing downpours and storms Thursday, starting out isolated and becoming scattered for the afternoon to evening. The threat of isolated flash flooding continues heading into the end of the week. We’re aimed at a high of 91 degrees, but it feels about 8 degrees warmer.

LOOKING AHEAD

More rain and storms then flare up Friday, but it looks like this system will stall out over the weekend. This takes us up to a 60% coverage Saturday afternoon, and that lingers more on and off throughout Sunday into Monday. This is where widespread flooding could be an issue, and we are keeping an eye on waterways and areas of poor drainage. The good news is temperatures cool off into the lower 80s for the weekend.

We FINALLY start to dry out by Tuesday with temperatures increasing as well.

Later in your First Alert 8-day planner, we are tracking more heat and humidity as temperatures return to the lower 90s.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

