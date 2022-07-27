Knox County crews rescue father, 2 kids who got lost kayaking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A father and two children who lost their sense of direction while kayaking on the dark Tuesday night were rescued by Knox County crews, according to officials.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m., Knox County Rescue responded to a report of three people, a father, and his two kids, got lost while kayaking the Holston River in the dark, a release stated.

Crews used GPS to locate the family in approximately 10 minutes to help them. Rural Metro Fire also assisted in transporting the kayaks.

Using gps we were able to locate them in about ten minutes and assist them. Thanks to @ruralmetrofire Engine 227 for assisting by helping transport their kayaks. #herewhenyouneedus — Knox County Rescue (@knoxrescuesquad) July 27, 2022

