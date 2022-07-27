Advertisement

Knox County crews rescue father, 2 kids who got lost kayaking

Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire assisted the family.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A father and two children who lost their sense of direction while kayaking on the dark Tuesday night were rescued by Knox County crews, according to officials.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m., Knox County Rescue responded to a report of three people, a father, and his two kids, got lost while kayaking the Holston River in the dark, a release stated.

Crews used GPS to locate the family in approximately 10 minutes to help them. Rural Metro Fire also assisted in transporting the kayaks.

