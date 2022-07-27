Advertisement

Lenoir City Elementary School teacher recognized as ‘Teacher of the Year’ finalist

Margaret Bright
Margaret Bright(LCS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Lenoir City Elementary School teacher has made it to the finals in the state’s “Teacher of the Year” award.

There are nine total finalists, three from each region of Tennessee. One of East Tennessee’s finalists is Margaret Bright of Lenoir City Elementary.

“Tennessee teachers are innovative, knowledgeable, passionate, and committed to helping the students of Tennessee thrive,” said Morgan Rankin, 2021-22 Teacher of the Year, Johnson City Schools, First Region. “Reaching this point in this journey is no small feat, for our schools are full of educators who work tirelessly for their students. These educators represent the best of the best and should be proud of their accomplishments and embrace all that it brings. I am proud to celebrate each one of them.”

State legislators acknowledged the feat, congratulating Bright.

“Congratulations to Margaret Bright and all the other finalists for the Tennessee Teacher of the Year Award,” said State Representative Kent Calfee. “I also want to thank all our wonderful public education teachers across the Great State of Tennessee. It has been an honor to support you for the last ten years.”

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally also congratulated Bright.

“I would like to congratulate Margaret Bright and Lenoir City Elementary School on this great honor,” said McNally. “Our Tennessee teachers are our state’s most valuable asset because it is they who will ultimately shape our future. I am very proud to represent Margaret and Lenoir City Schools and am grateful they are being recognized for their hard work on behalf of our state.”

Finalists get the opportunity to serve on Commissioner Schwinn’s Tennessee Teacher Advisory Council, a group of expert teachers that provide feedback throughout the school year.

The winner of the state award, chosen in September, will move on to a national competition.

