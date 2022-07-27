Man drowns in Pigeon River after tubing accident

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple witnesses said they saw a man fall out of his tube o the Pigeon River and drown shortly after. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office confirms the drowning occurred on Thursday, July 21.

Locals in Cocke County refer to the drowning area as “Pebble Beach,” an area of rocks where you can stand and watch people on rafts float by. It’s the same place where Brenna Miletich sets up daily to take pictures of visitors floating down the river. On average, she takes nearly 4,000 pictures a day, but on that day she put the camera down to call 911.

“I realized something was terribly amiss when I saw the looks on those guests’ faces,” said Miletich.

The photographer said she watched a man fall out of a single-person tube and into the Pigeon River. Rescuers on the scene tried throwing a rope to the man in the water, but he never resurfaced in the area, according to Miletich.

She added that this man was with a group of friends and family by themselves and not customers of local rafting companies along the river.

“These were private boaters in inner tubes on a section of the river that I wouldn’t inner tube on,” said Smokey Mountain Outdoors owner Daniel Jennette. He adds that the man was tubing in a part of the river, which wouldn’t be considered safe.

Although a tragic day, it’s one Jennette said could have been avoided if this man had a life jacket on, which wasn’t the case, according to multiple accounts.

Falling out of a raft or tube can be frightening, especially for someone without a life jacket. If you do have one on, there’s a standard protocol to follow to ensure that you make it out safely.

“Just lean back and keep your feet out in front of you. Toes out of the water and just enjoy the ride until someone can get to you, or you can get to a spot where you can safely get out of the water,” said Jennette.

The man’s identity has not been released as of yet. WVLT News has been told details will come from the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency soon.

