Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.02 billion

The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.
The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.(Mega Millions)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize.

The new estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize.

The jackpot has grown so large because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15.

The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing Friday night is an estimated $602.5 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect exited the home and was taken into custody after hours of negotiations with the...
Barricaded suspect in custody after hours of negotiations with Knoxville police
U.S Marshals are assisting in the search of two East Tennessee men
U.S. Marshals Service looking for two men with East Tennessee connections
KPD searching for man in Tennessee River near Calhoun’s
Responders recover man’s body in Tennessee River near Calhoun’s
Payton McCarty
Knoxville man arrested after ‘either’ striking or dragging pregnant woman with car, killing unborn child, KPD says
The Cocke County Sheriff's Office confirms a man drowned on Thursday in the Pigeon River after...
Man drowns in Pigeon River after tubing accident

Latest News

FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
Ex-cop Kueng gets 3 years for violating George Floyd’s rights
Biden credits vaccines and treatments for improving COVID response in the last year. (CNN, POOL)
Biden: COVID response different from where we were a year ago
Very humid today
Isolated developing storms for today, before more storms and a flooding threat
According to Jackson police, Mable Vince had a violent encounter at grocery store Vowell’s Cash...
84-year-old behind the wheel in fatal wrong-way crash was mugged before collision, police say
Kenneth Solomon
Sevier County 91-year-old at center of Silver Alert found safe