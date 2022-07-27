Multiple agencies involved in police chase in New Tazewell

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people fled from police after shoplifting from a Dollar General in New Tazewell Wednesday, according to officials with the New Tazewell Police Department.

Police received a call that two people were shoplifting and when officers arrived, they fled from the scene. After about a three-mile chase, the New Tazewell Chief of Police told WVLT News that the suspects drove into an industrial park and crashed the car into a wooded area.

Police, along with helicopter assistance from the Governor’s Marijuana Recovery Team, chased the pair, a man and a woman, and arrested them.

Police said they were being charged with felony evading and theft under $1,000 as well as other charges that would be brought against them by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

They were also wanted on armed robbery from another state and the car was reported stolen from South Carolina, according to the chief.

