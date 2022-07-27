New Vietnam War memorial coming to World’s Fair Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new Vietnam War memorial is coming to World’s Fair Park in downtown Knoxville. Officials are set to host an unveiling ceremony for Aug. 2 at 9:30 a.m.

Local supporters donated to establish the memorial.

“This monument would not be possible without the enthusiastic support and dedication of the Vietnam Veterans of America Captain Bill Robinson Chapter 1078 of Knoxville and the many local supporters who contributed both financially and with in-kind gifts,” officials said.

Those interested in attending the ceremony are invited to do so. Parking will be available at the Knoxville Museum of Art, the Blackstock parking lot or at L&M Stem Academy, which is at World’s Fair Park. The academy parking will open at 8 a.m.

