Advertisement

New Vietnam War memorial coming to World’s Fair Park

A new Vietnam War memorial is coming to World’s Fair Park in downtown Knoxville.
By WVLT News
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new Vietnam War memorial is coming to World’s Fair Park in downtown Knoxville. Officials are set to host an unveiling ceremony for Aug. 2 at 9:30 a.m.

Local supporters donated to establish the memorial.

“This monument would not be possible without the enthusiastic support and dedication of the Vietnam Veterans of America Captain Bill Robinson Chapter 1078 of Knoxville and the many local supporters who contributed both financially and with in-kind gifts,” officials said.

Those interested in attending the ceremony are invited to do so. Parking will be available at the Knoxville Museum of Art, the Blackstock parking lot or at L&M Stem Academy, which is at World’s Fair Park. The academy parking will open at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect exited the home and was taken into custody after hours of negotiations with the...
Barricaded suspect in custody after hours of negotiations with Knoxville police
U.S Marshals are assisting in the search of two East Tennessee men
U.S. Marshals Service looking for two men with East Tennessee connections
KPD searching for man in Tennessee River near Calhoun’s
Responders recover man’s body in Tennessee River near Calhoun’s
Payton McCarty
Knoxville man arrested after ‘either’ striking or dragging pregnant woman with car, killing unborn child, KPD says
Guy Fieri officially opens Pigeon Forge Flavortown location
Former Downtown Flavortown employee sues, claims lack of pay

Latest News

‘Survivor’ competitor meet and greet aiming to raise money for Jefferson Co. animal shelter
‘Survivor’ competitor meet and greet aiming to raise money for Jefferson Co. animal shelter
BACK TO SCHOOL
This dirt cheap store is helping you save on back-to-school items
Very humid today
Isolated developing storms for today, before more storms and a flooding threat
Rescue crews were on the scene Tuesday night.
Knox County crews rescue father, 2 kids who got lost kayaking