Nonprofit taking veterans to new heights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Nevada nonprofit called Dream Flights brought a smile to the faces of four East Tennessee veterans when they were taken on a flight in a 1942 Stearman around the Great Smoky Mountains.

For Jay Bruhn, it was a chance to leave his assisted living facility and have fun for the day. Bruhn served in the airforce from 1956 to1960. He was an airborne electronics, navigation, and radio equipment engineer who worked primarily on B-52s and KC- 135 Stratotankers.

“It kept us out of a war for many, many years. They were flying quite a few missions every day and every week, and they were going all over the world,” said Bruhn

Bruhn went on a 30-minute flight through the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. He said the last time he was this happy, was January 26, 1962, his wedding day.

The flight was provided to four veterans at Arbor Terrace Assisted Living Community.

