Phone scam claims to be Knox County government officials

KNOX CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Government officials warned the public on Wednesday about a new phone scam.

The caller claimed to work in the Knox County’s Benefit’s Department, Deputy Communications Director Abbey Harris said.

The scam caller asked people to meet in person or have a Benefit’s Department representative visit their home, according to Harris. A number of people received the call on Wednesday. Specifically, the scammer targeted elderly people and people who do not work for the county government, Harris stated.

“The county’s Benefit’s Department would not ask someone to meet at their home,” a media release stated.

Any Knox County residents who receive this call are urged to either call the Knoxville Police Department or the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

