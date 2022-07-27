Protestors gather at Mount Juliet clinic allegedly claiming violation of abortion laws

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Protestors blocked the entrance of an abortion clinic in Mount Juliet Tuesday, allegedly falsely claiming that clinic staff was violating Tennessee’s abortion laws.

According to the Tennessee American Civil Liberties Union, protestors gathered at the Carafem Clinic in Mount Juliet. They reportedly urged police to arrest clinic staff because they believed the team violated the state’s abortion laws.

Abortion is still legal in Tennessee until the fetal cardiac activity is detected at approximately six weeks into pregnancy, before many people even know they are pregnant. However, Tuesday, Tennessee’s trigger law banning abortion at fertilization will not be in effect until August 25, 2022.

ACLU added that no arrests were made at the time of the protest.

ACLU of Tennesse legal director Stella Yarbrough issued the following statement about the incident:

First, let’s be clear: Abortion is still legal in Tennessee today, up until the point that fetal cardiac activity is detected, at approximately six weeks into pregnancy. Tennessee’s trigger law does not go into effect until mid-August. While anti-abortion activists, like those espousing any cause, are protected by the First Amendment when they demonstrate, protesters may not physically obstruct others from exercising their rights. The First Amendment does not protect people blockading clinic entrances. Nor should any health care worker have to risk threats or harassment for providing a legal medical procedure. And no person seeking an abortion should have to risk being abused for exercising their right to choose. The ACLU of Tennessee will continue to fight for those seeking an abortion and those providing them. We are currently investigating today’s events and evaluating our legal options.

