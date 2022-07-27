Protestors gather at Mount Juliet clinic allegedly claiming violation of abortion laws
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Protestors blocked the entrance of an abortion clinic in Mount Juliet Tuesday, allegedly falsely claiming that clinic staff was violating Tennessee’s abortion laws.
According to the Tennessee American Civil Liberties Union, protestors gathered at the Carafem Clinic in Mount Juliet. They reportedly urged police to arrest clinic staff because they believed the team violated the state’s abortion laws.
Abortion is still legal in Tennessee until the fetal cardiac activity is detected at approximately six weeks into pregnancy, before many people even know they are pregnant. However, Tuesday, Tennessee’s trigger law banning abortion at fertilization will not be in effect until August 25, 2022.
ACLU added that no arrests were made at the time of the protest.
ACLU of Tennesse legal director Stella Yarbrough issued the following statement about the incident:
