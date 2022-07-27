‘Survivor’ competitor meet and greet aiming to raise money for Jefferson Co. animal shelter

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Survivor star is coming to the Smoky Mountain Lakeside Resort and Marina in Dandridge in an effort to raise money for a local animal shelter.

“Sassy” Sandra Diaz-Twine the “Queen of Survivor” will be at the marina for a meet and greet to raise money for the Jefferson County C.A.R.E. Animal Shelter. Diaz-Twine was featured on six seasons of the reality competition show and is the only competitor to win twice.

Diaz-Twine will be offering autographs at the event, which will be held at 1435 Hwy 139 in Dandridge.

Those that attend are asked to bring a donation for the shelter. That can be money or pet food.

