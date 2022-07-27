TBI issues Silver Alert for Sevier County 91-year-old

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a Sevier County man Wednesday morning.

Kenneth Solomon, 91, was last seen in the Seymour area on July 26, officials said. He also has a medical condition that has authorities worried about his ability to get home.

Soloman may be travelling in a silver convertible Toyota Solara with a black fabric roof and tag 569BDLD, according to the TBI.

Those with information should call either 865-453-4668 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

