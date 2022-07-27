Advertisement

TBI issues Silver Alert for Sevier County 91-year-old

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a Sevier County man Wednesday morning.
Kenneth Solomon
Kenneth Solomon(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a Sevier County man Wednesday morning.

Kenneth Solomon, 91, was last seen in the Seymour area on July 26, officials said. He also has a medical condition that has authorities worried about his ability to get home.

Soloman may be travelling in a silver convertible Toyota Solara with a black fabric roof and tag 569BDLD, according to the TBI.

Those with information should call either 865-453-4668 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect exited the home and was taken into custody after hours of negotiations with the...
Barricaded suspect in custody after hours of negotiations with Knoxville police
U.S Marshals are assisting in the search of two East Tennessee men
U.S. Marshals Service looking for two men with East Tennessee connections
KPD searching for man in Tennessee River near Calhoun’s
Responders recover man’s body in Tennessee River near Calhoun’s
Payton McCarty
Knoxville man arrested after ‘either’ striking or dragging pregnant woman with car, killing unborn child, KPD says
The Cocke County Sheriff's Office confirms a man drowned on Thursday in the Pigeon River after...
Man drowns in Pigeon River after tubing accident

Latest News

Margaret Bright
Lenoir City Elementary School teacher recognized as ‘Teacher of the Year’ finalist
Elkmont Campground
7-year-old girl dies after tree falls on tent in Elkmont Campground
Very humid today
Isolated developing storms for today, before more storms and a flooding threat
‘Survivor’ competitor meet and greet aiming to raise money for Jefferson Co. animal shelter
‘Survivor’ competitor meet and greet aiming to raise money for Jefferson Co. animal shelter