TBI issues Silver Alert for Sevier County 91-year-old
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a Sevier County man Wednesday morning.
Kenneth Solomon, 91, was last seen in the Seymour area on July 26, officials said. He also has a medical condition that has authorities worried about his ability to get home.
Soloman may be travelling in a silver convertible Toyota Solara with a black fabric roof and tag 569BDLD, according to the TBI.
Those with information should call either 865-453-4668 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
