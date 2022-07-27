Advertisement

This dirt cheap store is helping you save on back-to-school items

Shoppers do not have to wait until the Sales Tax Holiday to buy tax free clothes.
BACK TO SCHOOL
BACK TO SCHOOL(WVLT)
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From backpacks to notebooks, Goodwill has put out its low priced items to help parents save on increasing school supplies this year. Store operators told WVLT News the store is a one stop shop where shoppers can check off items while supporting a cause.

Similar to just about everything these days, school supplies aren’t cheap. In Deloitte’s 2022 national consumer survey, researchers found how some parents expect to spend an average of nearly $700 a child this school year, which is an 8% increase from last year.

Most items inside the store can be purchased for fewer than $20 a piece.

Cindy Dodson told WVLT News when shoppers check out, they’re not just helping their pockets but helping to make a difference in the lives of another East Tennessee family.

“When people shop with us that helps support our training programs,” Dodson said. “We can teach people computer skills, we can get them into certificate programs to get them into the IT industry. We offer certified nursing assistant training. Our mission is driven to be able to make what’s appropriate for our working world today for the business industry of today.”

Shoppers do not have to wait until the Sales Tax Holiday to buy tax free clothes. Clothes are tax free all year round at Goodwill.

