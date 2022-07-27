Advertisement

Where are the teachers? | Knox Co. Schools principal reports ‘teacher shortage crisis’

Will there be enough teachers in Knox County Schools when students return in a couple of weeks?
94 teacher vacancies for KCS as of July 26
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Will there be enough teachers in Knox County Schools when students return in a couple of weeks?

Principal John Bartlett of Farragut High School tweeted his concerns.

The Senior Director for Human Resources at Knox County Schools said, “We’re in pretty good shape.”

Scott Bolton explained that KCS has 67 schools with zero teacher vacancies.

“Middle and high school is more difficult to staff than elementary,” Bolton said.

He said they need math, foreign language and English teachers the most. As of Tuesday, Bolton said there were 94 teacher vacancies district-wide with more than 4,000 teachers in Knox County Schools. WVLT News is told several of the vacancies account for leave of absences that take place later in the fall.

“I would not say it’s at a crisis level for Knox County,” Bolton said.

However, the University of Tennessee’s Dean for the College of Education, Health and Human Services, Ellen McIntyre, has noticed the growing trend of a lack of teachers.

“We are concerned that we don’t always have enough teachers in the classrooms,” McIntyre said. “In the last decade or so, we’ve really seen a drop off of people who are interested in coming into teaching.”

McIntyre said it’s not always about the pay. “Often it’s more about the working conditions. And I don’t mean that schools are bad places to work or anything like that, but the job of teaching has become harder in the last decade or so,” she explained.

McIntyre said she believes there are more career options, and teaching may be a short stint for some since the pandemic showed families all the responsibilities teachers have in schools.

“By and large, I feel like we’re in a good spot. I feel like if school were to start tomorrow, I feel like we would have folks in the classrooms in front of students where we wouldn’t be crunched,” Bolton said.

Some solutions they’ve found include: proactively filling upcoming vacancies, expanding partnerships with educator prep programs and hiring teachers who have their teaching licenses in other states.

UT Knoxville also has a “Grow Your Own” initiative to ensure there are quality educators in Tennessee classrooms.

KCS teachers report on Monday, August 1. Students return on August 8.

Bolton hoped to have zero positions left to fill by then but recognized the hiring process doesn’t start even when school starts.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect exited the home and was taken into custody after hours of negotiations with the...
Barricaded suspect in custody after hours of negotiations with Knoxville police
U.S Marshals are assisting in the search of two East Tennessee men
U.S. Marshals Service looking for two men with East Tennessee connections
The Cocke County Sheriff's Office confirms a man drowned on Thursday in the Pigeon River after...
Man drowns in Pigeon River after tubing accident
KPD searching for man in Tennessee River near Calhoun’s
Responders recover man’s body in Tennessee River near Calhoun’s
Payton McCarty
Knoxville man arrested after ‘either’ striking or dragging pregnant woman with car, killing unborn child, KPD says

Latest News

Where are the teachers?
Where are the teachers?
A Nevada nonprofit called Dream Flights brought a smile to the faces of four East Tennessee...
Nonprofit taking veterans to new heights
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Check out these events for you and your family to Find Your Fun
National Park Rangers say this is the first time someone was killed from a tree falling on a...
7-year-old girl dies after tree falls on tent in Elkmont Campground