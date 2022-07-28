2 teens caught trying to steal car using method they learned on TikTok, police say

The Lincoln Police Department said the teens attempted to steal a car parked at the Lincoln...
The Lincoln Police Department said the teens attempted to steal a car parked at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo on Tuesday evening.(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – Two teenagers in Nebraska tried to steal a car from a zoo’s parking lot using a method they learned on TikTok, according to police.

The Lincoln Police Department said the car was parked at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the parking lot for reports of vandalism in progress. Police said they found a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy trying to steal the car.

A witness told police the teens were recording themselves on their phones while trying to steal the vehicle.

Police said both boys admitted to taking part in a viral social media challenge on TikTok about stealing vehicles. Police said they both admitted to stealing another car on July 9.

The boys were taken into custody for possession of burglar’s tools and theft by unlawful taking and were released to their parents, authorities said.

Police said the teens caused $500 in damage to the car. Investigators are working to learn if the teens are connected to any other stolen vehicle cases.

Copyright 2022 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

